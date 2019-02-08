MONROE, Mich. — A popular Monroe bowling alley will not be rebuilt.

That's according to Monroe News that reports Nortel Lanes' board of directors made the decision to not rebuild the Monroe landmark that was destroyed in a fire in December.

The cause of the fire was deemed undetermined, but board member Rob Sieb told Monroe News that they don't believe it was set intentionally.

Officials say the exact cause and origin can't be established due to the massive destruction the fire caused.

It is unclear what will happen to the space after cleanup of the bowling alley is complete.