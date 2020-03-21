ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A second person has died from the coronavirus in Ohio according to the Sandusky Register.

"He was very sick and on a ventilator," Erie County Health Commissioner Pete Schade told the Register.

The Register reports that the 85-year-old man was being treated in an ICU unit in an area hospital and died around 4 p.m. Friday.

The Erie County Health Department said he was the county's first positive case of COVID-19 so far.

It has yet to be determined how the man contracted to the disease.