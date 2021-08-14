Rep. Marcy Kaptur, U.S. Secretary of Labor to discuss infrastructure bill at town hall in south Toledo on Tuesday

The meeting will encourage passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package to provide new funding for roads, bridges, broadband, and other priorities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A local labor union is hosting a town hall meeting this week to discuss the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill which passed earlier this week in the Senate.

The town hall meeting, to be held at the Laborer’s Local 500 training center in south Toledo, will feature U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh.

The town hall is being held to encourage the passage of an infrastructure bill which has yet to be taken up in the House of Representatives.

Earlier this week, the bill passed in the Senate by a vote of 69-30.

The Senate bill provides almost $550 billion in new spending over five years for roads, bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems.

Laborer’s Local 500 says invited guests will include business owners, labor leaders, elected and public officials, and community leaders.

The town hall will take place on Tues. Aug. 17 at 8 a.m.