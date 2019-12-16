TOLEDO, Ohio — We heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend who heard it from another that REO Speedwagon is coming to Toledo — and no we aren't messing around.

The rock band will be hitting the Stranahan stage on Wednesday, April 15, but get ready; tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 20.

The band has Midwestern roots, as it loosely formed in the late '60s in Champaing, IL. They started as any other band would, riding to small gigs in station wagons just to get their name out. But by the early '70s, the band's drive — with non-stop touring and recording —is credited with kick-starting a rock movement in the region.

In 1994, REO Speedwagon took a leap, re-inventing the world of touring with the concept of co-headlining. The “Can’t Stop Rockin’” amphitheater tour featuring Fleetwood Mac, REO and Pat Benatar blazed the trail for tours of that nature to take off across the country.

The band has managed to keep rockin' through the years, and has stayed busy since REO's 40th anniversary in 2007.

Fans in the 419 can see them perform hits like "Keep on Lovin' You" and "Take It On the Run" with iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin live and in-person at 7 p.m. on April 15.

Tickets start at $40.50 plus applicable fees and can be purchased at the Stranahan Theater box office or online.

