Rental assistance available, but no eviction moratorium for Toledoans

The City of Toledo is holding meetings to educate people on how to get federal rental assistance.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Navigating the housing market right now is already a challenge and if you're looking for a cheaper rental, even more so.

"So, there's a limited supply of housing that's always been there in Ohio and in Toledo, now with the pandemic, that supply has become even more limited," ABLE attorney Reem Subei said.

Even without the eviction moratorium in place, courts are backed up with cases.

"We are needing to hire more attorneys so we can represent more people," Subei said.

That's why the city and ABLE are directing people to rental assistance programs.

It's federal dollars that you can apply for to keep making rent payments and reduce your risk of eviction if you've been impacted by the pandemic.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz encourages people to apply as soon as possible.

"We don't have to re-invent the wheel, the wheel already exists. There's probably half a dozen programs in the Department of Neighborhoods alone that exist just for this purpose," Kapszukiewicz said.

The rental assistance page for the city shows countless meetings available all across the city where you can speak with the department and see what you have to do to get set up.