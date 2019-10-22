TOLEDO, Ohio — Renée’s Survivor Shop, a place located at the University of Toledo that supports patients being treated for breast cancer, is hosting a free event Wednesday for women who had a mastectomy, lumpectomy or reconstruction surgery.

The shop will offer a free scanning appointment for those who are interested in getting a Trulife’s custom breast prosthesis, a non-surgical breast reconstruction option.

The scanning consists in using 3D technology to capture a precise, detailed image of your surgery site.

The custom prosthesis is carefully prepared by an experienced design engineer. With over 30 skin tone options available, the technology can match a desired skin tone and add a realistic nipple along with veins and even freckles to make the prosthesis unique to every woman.

The event will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and RSVP is required. Appointments are expected to be an hour long.

Renée’s Survivor Shop says reservations are important for them to verify insurance coverage for the custom form. According to them, most insurance companies include this in their benefits.

You can call 419-383-5243 to reserve a spot and start the process. To get more more information on the prosthesis, click here.

