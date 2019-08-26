BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — People had a chance to experience history Sunday at the Wood County Historical Center in Bowling Green: actors and actresses portrayed people buried but not forgotten in a paupers cemetery.

The center went by many numerous names between 1869 and 1971. Including poorhouse, infirmary and county home.

Wood County paid for the residents care at the home then paid for their burial.

Sally Legron was known for smoking a pipe. She moved into the home because of bout with typhus.

"But I enjoyed getting to know all the people here and all the people in the cemetery," said Cassie Greenlee, who portrayed Legron.

That's the mystery of the paupers cemetery: there are 407 numbered graves.

We know the names of the people buried but not which grave belongs to what individual. Thus, the numbers.

"Some day we're all going to become old. Need to have a little bit of respect for those who came before us. I think bringing that respect is so important when we tell the story of public charity," said Holly Kirkendall, who works at the center.

They've been doing that for sixteen years at the center.

Sunday re-enactors portrayed former residents of the county home, each telling their story and how they ended up here.

They were broke or elderly or had physical and mental disabilities. Some were orphans.

Catherine Andelfinger lived in the home for thirty years. She has the only tombstone in the paupers cemetery with a name.

"My husband deserted me after he was in the war of the states and he left me with a small pension which I horded and was able to purchase my own stone for myself" said Catherine, who was portrayed by September Killy.

That was one mystery story solved at the paupers cemetery while hundreds still remain.

