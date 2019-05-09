MONTPELIER, Ohio — A gold star's family biggest fear is that their loved one will be forgotten. But at the Williams County Fair in Montpelier, every American — civilian or not — who lost their life since 9/11 is remembered.

A photographic memorial called "Remembering Our Fallen" coming to the fair will honor all the fallen from the war on terror.

The memorial was first put together back in 2017 and was displayed in Washington D.C. Now, the tribute makes rounds around the country.

There are names, personal photos; the hope is to lessen the grief of the families of those who were lost in a small way.

In Montpelier, at the Williams County Fairgrounds, the memorial shows the names of those from this area who fought for the country.

For Tarry Eicher, it’s personal. She’s a gold star mother. Her son, Michael Hodshire , was a Marine killed in Iraq in 2005. She spearheaded the drive to bring the Memorial here by raising $8,500 from local businesses.

For her, her son is coming home. One way or another.

“My son’s coming home. I mean, his portrait on these towers, he travels with his boys, Some of his men that were with him and his battalion are on these towers. Also, he’s travelling with his boys. Every morning, every night, I say 'Good morning, Michael. How are you?' Just get to see him, you know? Its my way of helping me.”

The memorial arrives at 5 p.m. Friday and everyone is invited to line the streets with American flags as it arrives.

The Memorial will be in place Saturday through next Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Tickets are free.

