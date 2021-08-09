WATCH LIVE: Body of fallen Erie County Navy Corpsman Max Soviak returns home

Soviak's body has departed from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, and will now journey to his native Berlin Heights.

CLEVELAND — The body of Ohio native and Navy Corpsman Maxton William "Max" Soviak will return home Wednesday morning. Soviak was killed last month in Afghanistan.

“We want to be able to pay our deepest respects and honor Corpsman Soviak and the ultimate sacrifice he’s made,” said Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth.

Soviak was one of 13 service members killed in an attack in Afghanistan last month. All 13 service members were returned to U.S. soil at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. During travel from Dover, a member of the U.S. Military will stay with Soviak until he’s returned to family in Ohio.

“It’s a very careful and detailed process.”

This morning, Soviak’s body arrived at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at 10:25 a.m. and left for a private procession on the Ohio Turnpike to Erie County. A public procession will then begin on U.S. 250 and move along this route to the funeral home.

“The route will take him to Milan Township and pass Edison High School where he graduated about four years ago and then back home to Berlin Heights,” said Sigsworth.

The public procession will begin at the U.S. 250 interchange (Exit 118) of the Ohio Turnpike. It will then move on like this:

The route is scheduled to proceed south on U.S Route 250 from the Strecker Road intersection to State Route 113 East.

East on State Route 113 through the Village of Milan, passing Edison High School where Soviak graduated in 2017,

North on Berlin Road to West Main Street in Berlin Heights,

East on West Main Street to South Street (State Route 61),

South on South Street to the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home where the procession will conclude.

Soviak was a football player and state champion wrestler at Milan Edison High School before graduating in 2017. He served as a medic in the U.S. Navy and planned for a career in the military.

Sigsworth said Wednesday’s procession is a chance for the community to come together to honor Soviak and his sacrifice.

“I think this reminds everyone of the overall dedication and sacrifice that the members of our military, whether current or past, of the dedication that they have to our country and what that dedication ultimately means.”

Sigsworth said all members of the community are invited to attend the public procession.

Veteran Service Organizations with motorcycle escort units are asked to stage at the commercial vehicle transfer lot located near the Ohio Turnpike’s Toll Booths at Exit 118 and U.S. Route 250 no later than 11:30 a.m.

All public safety vehicles are asked to stage at the CertainTeed Corporation at 11519 U.S. Route 250 no later than 11:30 a.m.

Members of the community are encouraged to stage along the processional route no later than 11:30 a.m.

Individuals participating in the public procession will be directed by law enforcement agencies to continue south on State Route 61 past the funeral home. Only official vehicles from the procession will be allowed to park at the funeral home.

3News plans to stream Wednesday's events live on WKYC.com, the WKYC app, and the WKYC Facebook and YouTube pages. Stephanie Haney will anchor our coverage.