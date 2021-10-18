Remembering Colin Powell: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issues statement

'Fran and I extend our sympathy to Secretary Powell’s wife, Alma, and the entire Powell family,' Gov. DeWine said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reaction is coming in after news broke Monday morning that Colin Powell had died from COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Today our country has lost one of its most accomplished citizens, General Colin L. Powell. A son of Jamaican immigrants, General Powell served his country in the U.S. Army beginning in ROTC and rose through the ranks to become a four-star general and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Colin Powell also served our nation as the first African-American Secretary of State, traveling the world as America’s top diplomat.

Colin Powell cared about helping America’s young people and was the chairman of America’s promise, a non-profit organization to help young people build character.

Fran and I extend our sympathy to Secretary Powell’s wife, Alma, and the entire Powell family.

Ohio Congressman Mike Turner

Former Secretary of State Powell was a true public servant and I had the honor of working with him during his time serving in the George W. Bush Administration. As the first African American Secretary of State, he served our nation admirably and his legacy will not be forgotten.

Ohio Congressman Dave Joyce

Colin Powell was a patriot whose leadership served as a guiding light to the United States during pivotal moments in history, from the fall of the Soviet Union to the rise of global terrorism. To say that he had a profound impact on the world would be an understatement.

During the years in which he proudly served his country, Colin Powell not only defended our democracy but also advanced freedom across the globe. I have no doubt that his legacy will continue to shape the future of America and hope that his courage, integrity, and honor will serve as an inspiration for all those looking to join public service.

Please join Kelly and I in praying for the Powell family and their many loved ones who grieve this great loss.

