Remembering 9/11 | Where were you?

On Sept. 11, 2001, our country was changed forever. Where were you when the news broke?

But no matter how many years go by, those of us who lived through it and are old enough to remember will never forget where we were or how we felt when the hijacked planes hit the Twin Towers.

So, where were you when the world stopped turning? Share your memories with us on the WTOL 11 Facebook and Instagram pages.

Where were you?

Janet McCord Lyne: I was vocal music director at Waite high school. First hour was my conference time. The art teacher came and got me to show what everyone was watching on TV. By the time my concert choir got to class at noon they wanted to sing rather than watch the events continue to unfold. Music was and is their safe place.

robertneidhardt: I was a Flight Nurse on Life Flight. We were dispatched to assist in the care/transportation of pts from flight 93 in PA. Unfortunately, there was literally just a Med-small hole where the plane made impact. RIP.

Lisa Phillips: I was home with my sick daughter when I got a call from my Mother as the 2nd tower was hit. She was flying from Tampa to Calgary and got grounded in Cincinnati. She had to leave the airport so we picked her up at a hotel. Most eerie drive I have ever taken. Very little traffic and flags flying everywhere.

Lisa Leininger: That morning, I was job hunting. I actually faxed a resume for an HR position for a company in the south tower about 20 minutes before the plane hit it.

Barbara Feldstein: Working in the Lucas County Courthouse. We knew we were on high alert immediately--it was very frightening. We were able to know what was happening by checking in with Court Security. There was a risk to our big buildings downtown. We were told to go home around 11:00. I had nightmares for about a week--people walking in a stupor covered in ash.

Ro Brooke: We were in a small town in mid America called Boseman.We had to stay there for just over a week as there were no planes trains or buses moving anywhere. The reaction in the town was exactly like the reaction we had been through here in Tasmania-enormous shock , grief and disbelief it could happen in their country. We had not long before gone through the Port Arthur massacre .

just_lisamarie: I was living in Pittsburgh. I woke up to both my landline and cell phones ringing. My family had been trying to get through to me all morning. My dad sounded panicked. "Are you ok? Where are you?" Then "turn on the TV, we are under attack!" I turned it on just as the second tower fell. Downtown Pittsburgh was evacuated, everything closed. The restaurant I worked at closed. I remember fighter jets flying overhead all day. The phone lines were jammed and it was difficult to check in on each other. I was glued to the TV for days after that. I still have the Time magazine special edition from that month. (Or Newsweek, maybe both. I'd have to look) it was surreal. Ill never forget that day. Never.

tayusa: It was my senior year of high school. I was walking down the hall alone after taking a restroom break and a teacher ran down the hall frantically saying something about planes crashing into buildings. I was confused but shrugged it off. Next period the word started to get out and we were allowed to turn on the TVs in the classroom. As we watched the live feed I just kept thinking that this was surely just a horrific accident. Until I watched in horror as the second plane hit. Now we knew this was no accident. My trig class watched and cried as the towers fell and people jumped from the buildings. I will never get those images out of my mind and I wonder if I will ever be able to think of it without beginning to cry.

Kayla Engard: I was in First grade , Mrs Johnson class. I remember watching it on T.v. The teachers all crying then shortly after my parents picked me up from school early.

Colleen Kritzar Hurst: I was at work and my husband called me from his work after the second plane hit. We were engaged to be married at the time. I will never forget what he said to me. "Honey, I have no idea what's going on right now but I just want you to know that I love you." I will never ever forget that day as long as I live.

Kim Kozumplik: Nineteen years I was at work when my boss called everyone into her office. We all huddle around her small tv trying to make sense of what happened. We stood silently and watched as the second plane crashed. That's when the realization hit me that this was no accident and we as a country were under attack.

Andrea Renae: 6 grade class. Teacher finished the day. Said what she was doing was more important. So didn't really know what happened till I got home.

Krisi Vadnais: I had just gotten off of an airplane as a Flight Attendent when the first plane hit. As I walked into the crew lounge, there was a room full of pilots and flight attendants watching on a small screen as the second plane hit. There was an eerie sense of fear as we all watched in complete silence. We didnt know what company, but we all knew that it could have been us. We all knew that our lives were about to change

Marge Blair: I was at work and received a phone call to turn the TV on, that something hit one of the towers in NY. I saw the second plane hit the other tower. None of us could understand what was going on. After hearing the plane hitting the pentagon we thought our country was under attack. Many tears were shed that day. I called my children just to hear their voices.

Debbie Corter: Just arrived at work in Washington New Jersey. All schools and day cares went on lock down. Had to pick the kids up. Many children lost their parent/parents in our town that day. Many local military rushing to New York City. A very scary time. So very sad. I visited the towers many times. Prayers to all lost.

Janet Westhoven: I was passing medication to a 90 year old man. We watched the second plane hit the towers he began to cry and states "this is very bad". I will never forget that moment.

DeDe Mazuchowski: Babysitting [a 2-year-old] that morning she picked the words "twin towers " that day..repeated it all day.

Tina Marie Gazwi: I was at home watching the news. Then they switched cameras over to live. My stomach slowly turned into a knot. As I watched in horror what was happening and thinking, “our country is being attack.” It took me months to overcome that horrible feeling, what I watched happen before my eyes. My husband was a pilot at the time was flying. I had no idea how to reach him. Later in the day he called to tell me he was grounded in Pennsylvania and is safe.

Sharon Noonan: I was on my way to work, heard on the radio of the first plane. Stopped at my daughter's house and watched the 2nd plane hit. I will never forget watching all those that ran in when others trying to come out.

Shannon McClellan: Honeymoon in Cancun. Only one English speaking Chanel was CNN. Just came back from breakfast, turned on tv to see 2nd plane hit . I was so lost. Thought it was a movie preview it took a minute to sink in. Coming home was delayed. Was scared to come back. But when we did it was so surreal. So quiet. Less cars on the roads. Less kids outside playing. But flags up for miles. I’ve never seen that many flags. Can we get back to that America? Didn’t matter what race you were or what you did. Didn’t matter if you were rich or poor. We all were Americans and we were all ready to stand by one another and help our country heal.