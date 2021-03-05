Relax and unwind with yoga during Mental Health Awareness Month

Try something that will improve your mental health this month, like yoga!

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, and with what we've been through this past year, it's more important than ever to take care of yourself mentally and emotionally.

One way to relax and unwind can be with yoga.

Instructors at Ordinary Pioneer Yoga and Healing in Whitehouse say that yoga can improve your mental health, well-being and self-confidence.

With yoga, you can get to know yourself in a less judgmental relationship.

Ordinary Pioneer Yoga is a safe space for you to feel supported on your journey to heal and connect deeper and more fully with yourself.

In addition to yoga, Ordinary Pioneer Yoga also specializes in the Japanese art of Reiki, an energy healing technique developed in 1922 used for stress reduction and relaxation.