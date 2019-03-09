TOLEDO, Ohio — The big vote that could decide the future of a regional water agreement that would last 40 years is set for Tuesday. The roll-out of the program depends on how Toledo City Council votes.

"We're not taking it back to our communities this time until the City of Toledo council approves it," Maumee Mayor Richard Carr said.

Carr's words set the tone for what's at stake when the council votes on the issue. Since Toledo would be the one controlling the facilities, they are expected to vote first.

If the agreement passes, it would bring a number of changes to Toledoans, including a shift to monthly billing, which council members believe will lower rates city-wide as it gets rid of the quarterly minimum payment.

The other municipalities would be paying a retail rate from the city. That rate is to be determined once it's clear how many jurisdictions will be involved.

Until the agreement passes, Toledo's rates are also unknown.

"This will not be the end of the discussion, this is just part of the process where we're going to ask for the Mayor to have permission to enter into the contract," Toledo Director of Public Utilities Ed Moore said.

If the agreement passes council Tuesday, it will be up to the other eight areas involved in the agreement to cast their votes as well.

Additionally, even if the agreement is approved by the Toledo City Council, it's not guaranteed to pass everywhere else with the president of the Northwest Water and Sewer District saying they are continuing to explore options.

Last week, a group asked the city to delay the vote to give people more time to review the 56-page document. But the Toledo mayor's office said they need to move fast if uniformed monthly billing is to start in January 2020.

There's a public meeting scheduled with city council Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the agreement at One Government Center.

