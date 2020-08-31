Regional president of Fifth Third Bank Northwest Ohio retires after 29-year career

Bob LaClair will retire Dec. 31 after a 29-year career at Fifth Third Bank and another 10 years in the banking industry

NORTHWEST, Ohio — After 39 years in the banking industry, the regional president of Fifth Third Bank Northwest Ohio, Bob LaClair announced his retirement.

LaClair's retirement will take effect Dec. 31 of this year after a 29-year career with Fifth Third Bank. He will continue to serve on the Northern Ohio Fifth Third Bank advisory board.

In addition to his leadership roles with the bank, LaClair has also served the northwest Ohio community, as chairman of the ProMedica Health System Board of Trustees, as well as holding board positions with HCR ManorCare, Toledo Public Schools Foundation, ConnecToledo Downtown Development Corporation, Regional Growth Partnership, Toledo Police Foundation, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Drug Abuse Response Team (D.A.R.T), and United Way of Greater Toledo Tocqueville Society chair.

“We are grateful for the many years of exemplary community service and considerable business expertise that Bob has brought to our customers and communities in Northwest Ohio,” said Phil McHugh, Fifth Third’s executive vice president and head of regional banking, business banking and wealth and asset management. “We join in wishing Bob and his family the very best in their new chapter and look forward to his continued service on our regional board working for the greater good of the community.”

Alex Gerken who is currently the senior commercial banker, will take on the role of Toledo City President.

In addition to the overall leadership of activities for all business lines in Toledo, Gerken will be particularly focused on driving the bank’s growth in commercial banking, wealth and asset management, capital markets and treasury management solutions.