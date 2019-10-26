TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot at an apartment complex on Erie Street Friday night.
This happened at Regina Manor around 11:50 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with unknown injuries.
There are no suspects at this time. Police were seen talking to a witness with the victim at the hospital.
Another shooting happened at this complex just a month ago. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related. An investigation is ongoing.
