Refuse and recycling event, community COVID-19 testing set for Saturday

The event, slated for Oct. 3, will offer COVID-19 testing and a chance for Toledo residents to safely dispose of a variety of items through Engage Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The latest Engage Toledo Drop Off Refuse and Recycling event is Saturday, offering an opportunity to dispose of items safely and also get an on-site COVID-19 test with no appointment necessary.

On Oct. 3 at Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy for Boys, residents can bring their items to drop off for free disposal, with some exceptions and limitations.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy for Boys is located at 1300 Forest Ave. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

REFUSE AND RECYCLING ITEMS

For the refuse and recycling portion of the events, a variety of items will be collected for appropriate and safe disposal.

Items that will be accepted for disposal or recycling include electronic waste, a maximum of 10 tires (on or off the rim, no commercial tires allowed), documents, houseware goods, clothing, toys, bulky items and refuse. Latex paint will cost $1 per gallon to discard.

Televisions, CRT monitors and appliances will not be accepted.

COVID-19 TESTING

Saturday's event will also offer COVID-19 testing.

Testing will occur at the Smith Park parking lot off Fernwood, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The testing is offered through a partnership between the Neighborhood Health Association and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. Registration will occur on site with no appointment needed.

REMAINING DATES

The two remaining Engage Toledo Drop Off Refuse and Recycling Events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates: