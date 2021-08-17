Refugee settlement in Toledo preparing to assist Afghan refugees

The settlement is preparing by collecting donations, looking for volunteers and searching for landlords to work with.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Desperate to escape, people in Afghanistan are risking their lives.

Many will be fortunate enough to settle in countries all over the world, including the United States and even northwest Ohio.

"[We're] In touch with national organizations working day and night to secure refuge for the people," said Corine Dehabey with U.S. Together, a refugee settlement in Toledo.

She adds they are expecting at least some Afghans. The settlement is preparing by collecting donations, looking for volunteers and searching for landlords to work with.



"To rent to the refugees that are coming would be great," Dehabey said. "If we can spread the word that way we can have more landlords stepping up to help."

Josh Culling, a Toledo Republican operative, supports welcoming Afghan refugees. He said the U.S. has a moral imperative to all refugees legitimately fleeing crisis, war or terror.



"We have a responsibility to take them in and I'm thankful that where the administration continues to fail, charities and non-profits and refugee settlement organizations and churches and individuals continue to offer whatever they can to get these people here safe," Culling said.



Chairman of the Toledo Lucas County Republican Party, Chris Joseph said he's OK with refugees being here for a very short time.



"I know in California they had tents in Venice Beach, and that was a mess over there," Joseph said. "I don't' want any of that and I want them tested for COVID, and as long as its temporary until they get repositioned."

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) released the following statement Monday: