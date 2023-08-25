Group of referees uplift area kids

The honoree may have a disability, be battling an illness or just going through a tough time, but they get a chance to shine before the football game.

TOLEDO, Ohio — What once started off as football referee Dean Grzegorczyk giving a flag to a child with a disability has turned into a moment to uplift young community members who might be overlooked by others.

Thom Dartt, founder of the Toledo-based Perfect Fit Athletic nonprofit, took Grzegorczyk's kind act over the last two years and grew it into highlighting one person and the beginning of a high school varsity game. The honoree may have a disability, be battling an illness or just going through a tough time, but they get a chance to shine before the football game.

"I kind of look forward to this more than I look forward to the games," Dartt said.

At Waite High School's home game against Southview High School, the refs celebrated cancer warrior Dylan Chavez. The 17-year-old Waite alumnus is battling stage 4 cancer.

"I got a lot of people that check up on me that are not even family. Still, Waite teachers, staff, everything, checking up on me. I appreciate it all," Dylan said.

In addition to this home team honor, Dylan is just excited to watch his younger brother, Eric Gonzalez, play his senior year of football. Dartt said honoring a home team community member is something they are all ready to do for every game.

"I guess it's a little selfish that it makes me feel good. It makes the guys on our crew feel good," Dartt said. "If we can do that and make their life a little better. Give them some butterflies, looking forward to it. The excitement of that day, building up to it, and then kinda the memories of that going forward. Then it makes it all worth it to us."

It's not just the game officials who are uplifting Dylan, either. His adoptive parents, Amber and Jennifer Dickens, as well as his biological mother Betty Padgett and the rest of his family were there to support him. Parker Inks and his foundation, Parker's Purpose, was also present with a check in hand.

"We want to help in any way we can," Inks said. "While we can't necessarily save someone's life. we can at least do our best to make life as comfortable as possible."

Inks added it's not necessary to look at Dylan or any other person, including himself, with pity or sadness about their individual situations. Give support or help in any way you can, he said.

Amber said she has also been appreciative of all the kind gestures for her adoptive son. She said she is scared by his battle with cancer, but at the same time, she's amazed at the outpouring of community support. She's also in awe of how Dylan is so brave.

"He's really strong with it. He's doing really really good and staying really positive, except for when they give him fluids at the hospital," Dickens said. "He gets very angry and I have to hear about it for days."