Redux Books owner tragically dies in biking accident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Clarence Hogeterp, owner of Redux Books in Grand Rapids, tragically passed away on Friday, June 3.

Hogeterp was biking with a friend during his lunch break from the store when he was involved in the fatal accident, the store's staff said. He was just one mile from home.

"The facts are not difficult to understand; the meaning is beyond belief. Our hearts are broken," staff wrote on Facebook.

The book store, located in Eastown, is known for its antique, collector's item books. It will be temporarily closed while arrangements are made.

The shop is receiving an outpouring of love from one-time customers to regulars who simply loved Clarence's presence in the store.

The shop said they'll announce a reopening date and details on a memorial service on their Facebook page here.

