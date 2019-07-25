PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton announced their Red River Hog and Warthog are back on exhibit in the walk-thru safari.

Their exhibits feature a barrier-free viewing experience with a large "mud wallow" at the front of each exhibit, where guests can see the hogs demonstrate their natural habitat

"A lot of effort, planning, and thought has gone into these new exhibits and we're happy to see the hogs are enjoying their new homes in the Walk-Thru," said general manager Josh Adkins.

The park says the hogs used be exhibited in the middle of the walk-thru safari near the park's playground. That exhibit is now home to the tortoises.

Fun facts about about the hogs are incorporated into the park's HogWILD Experience Program that runs daily.

Guests can also utilize the Zoo-It-All Experience where you get the opportunity to feed and interact with African Crested porcupines, tortoises, rabbits, parakeets and red kangaroos and wallaby.

All animals at African Safari Wildlife Park can be seen daily 9 a.m. at 7 p.m, with the last car admitted into the park at 6 p.m.



The park is open rain or shine through Dec. 1.





African Safari Wildlife Park