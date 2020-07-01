FINDLAY, Ohio — With the new year comes a critical need for blood donations.

Each year, the American Red Cross sees fewer blood drives being held between Thanksgiving and New Years.

Nationally, there were about 500 less blood drives held during the weeks of Christmas and New Years day in 2019 than in 2018.

Since blood supply is low right now, the Red Cross is holding a sweepstakes for anyone who donates blood before January 19th for a trip to this years Super Bowl. This an attempt to get more people to donate.

Todd James with the Red Cross chapter in Hancock County said hospitals are currently far below their desired supply level of five days worth of blood on hand.

"Right now we're looking at about three days or less of blood supply. So we've got to make sure that now that donors are getting back from the holidays, we need to get them into a blood drive so we can get that supply back where it needs to be," said James.

You can find the nearest blood drive in your area here.

