x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

Red Cross offers donors a chance to win an 'Outdoor Living Experience'

Country music star Martina McBride joins the Red Cross in urging Americans to donate blood during a difficult time of year for the nation's blood supply.
Credit: Amy Steigerwald/WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — The surging number of cases of COVID-19 is causing the Red Cross to become increasingly concerned about the nation's blood supply, especially in regards to convalescent plasma. 

Convalescent plasma collects plasma from survivors of COVID-19, because the antibodies in their donations may help current patients in their fight  against the virus. 

Country music star Martina McBride is encouraging country music fans and anyone eligible to donate blood to donate this holiday season. “If nobody has ever asked you to give blood before, I’m asking you to give blood – especially during this trying time," said McBride, in a press release sent by the American Red Cross.

As an extra incentive and thank you to donors for helping meet the need, anyone who donates blood, platelet or plasma from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 will be entered to win an "Outdoor Living Experience", powered by Propane.

The prize includes a propane-powered pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor heater and a stipend towards propane fuel, to allow socially distanced, outdoor gatherings.

To find a donation opportunity, you can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Additional opportunities to donate blood in our area between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15 are as follows:

Toledo

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center

Toledo Blood Donation Center

3510 Executive Parkway, Toledo

Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Michigan

MONROE COUNTY

Dundee

  • 11/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dundee Community Center, 242 Toledo Street

Lambertville

  • 11/16/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lambertville United Methodist, 8165 Douglas Rd.

Milan

  • 11/18/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Milan American Legion Post # 268, 44 Wabash Street

Monroe

  • 11/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monroe VFW, 400 Jones Avenue
  • 11/27/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites Monroe, 1225 N. Dixie Hwy
  • 11/30/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Moose Lodge 884, 1320 N. Macomb
  • 12/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monroe Knights of Columbus, 202 W. Front Street
  • 12/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monroe Church of the Nazarene, 3401 S. Custer (M-50)
  • 12/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church & School, 323 Scott Street
  • 12/12/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church - East, 6272 W. Albain Road
  • 12/15/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monroe VFW Post #1138, 400 Jones Avenue
  • 12/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Welch Health Bldg, 1555 S Raisinville Road

Newport

  • 11/24/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dixie Skateland, 5179 N. Dixie

Petersburg

  • 11/19/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., New Life Church, 6023 Summerfield Rd.

Ohio

LUCAS COUNTY

Maumee

  • 11/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 200 East Broadway
  • 11/20/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., McLaren St. Luke's, 5901 Monclova Rd
  • 12/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 1520 Reynolds Rd.
  • 12/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett
  • 12/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., YMCA Wolf Creek, 2100 S. Holland Sylvania

Oregon

  • 11/19/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hope Community Church, 5650 Starr Ave.
  • 11/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, 2801 Bay Park Drive
  • 12/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Intersection Church, 1640 South Coy Road

Sylvania

  • 12/2/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., ProMedica Flower Hospital, 5200 Harroun Rd

Toledo

  • 11/21/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Joan of Arc, 5950 Heatherdowns Blvd.
  • 11/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Museum of Art, 2444 Monroe St.
  • 12/1/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA West, 2110 Tremainsville Rd.
  • 12/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of St. Andrew United Methodist, 3620 Heatherdowns
  • 12/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Harvey J Steele at The Radisson, 3100 Glendale
  • 12/8/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1545 Eastgate Road
  • 12/9/2020: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mercy St Vincent Medical Center, 2213 Cherry Street
  • 12/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Faith United Lutheran Church, 4543 Douglas Road

Waterville

  • 12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Waterville Community Church, 8217 Dutch Rd.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Curtice

  • 11/25/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Jerusalem Township Fire, 9501 Jerusalem Road

Elmore

  • 12/14/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 19225 W. Witty

Oak Harbor

  • 11/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Market Oak Harbor VFW, 251 W. Main Street

Port Clinton

  • 11/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Port Clinton Elks, 231 Buckeye Blvd.
  • 11/20/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Magruder Hospital, 615 Fulton Street
  • 12/4/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Magruder Hospital, 615 Fulton Street

WOOD COUNTY

Bowling Green

  • 11/19/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Bowling Green State University Student Union, Bowling Green State University Student Union
  • 12/5/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster Street

Grand Rapids

  • 12/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran, 23019 Kellogg Road

Luckey

  • 11/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Luckey American Legion, 335 Park Dr.

North Baltimore

  • 11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Baltimore American Legion, 539 E. South

Perrysburg

  • 11/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites Perrysburg, 27355 Carronade Drive
  • 11/28/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saint Rose Catholic School, 217 E. Front St.
  • 12/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Hull Prairie Intermediate School, 25480 Hull Prairie Rd.

Portage

  • 11/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 301 West Main Street

Rossford

  • 11/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., All Saints Catholic School, 630 Lime City Road

Stony Ridge

  • 11/27/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 5520 Fremont Pike