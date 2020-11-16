Red Cross offers donors a chance to win an 'Outdoor Living Experience'

Country music star Martina McBride joins the Red Cross in urging Americans to donate blood during a difficult time of year for the nation's blood supply.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The surging number of cases of COVID-19 is causing the Red Cross to become increasingly concerned about the nation's blood supply, especially in regards to convalescent plasma.

Convalescent plasma collects plasma from survivors of COVID-19, because the antibodies in their donations may help current patients in their fight against the virus.

Country music star Martina McBride is encouraging country music fans and anyone eligible to donate blood to donate this holiday season. “If nobody has ever asked you to give blood before, I’m asking you to give blood – especially during this trying time," said McBride, in a press release sent by the American Red Cross.

As an extra incentive and thank you to donors for helping meet the need, anyone who donates blood, platelet or plasma from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 will be entered to win an "Outdoor Living Experience", powered by Propane.

The prize includes a propane-powered pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor heater and a stipend towards propane fuel, to allow socially distanced, outdoor gatherings.

To find a donation opportunity, you can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Additional opportunities to donate blood in our area between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15 are as follows:

Toledo

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center

Toledo Blood Donation Center

3510 Executive Parkway, Toledo

Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Michigan

MONROE COUNTY

Dundee

11/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dundee Community Center, 242 Toledo Street

Lambertville

11/16/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lambertville United Methodist, 8165 Douglas Rd.

Milan

11/18/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Milan American Legion Post # 268, 44 Wabash Street

Monroe

11/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monroe VFW, 400 Jones Avenue

11/27/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites Monroe, 1225 N. Dixie Hwy

11/30/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Moose Lodge 884, 1320 N. Macomb

12/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monroe Knights of Columbus, 202 W. Front Street

12/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monroe Church of the Nazarene, 3401 S. Custer (M-50)

12/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church & School, 323 Scott Street

12/12/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church - East, 6272 W. Albain Road

12/15/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monroe VFW Post #1138, 400 Jones Avenue

12/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Welch Health Bldg, 1555 S Raisinville Road

Newport

11/24/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dixie Skateland, 5179 N. Dixie

Petersburg

11/19/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., New Life Church, 6023 Summerfield Rd.

Ohio

LUCAS COUNTY

Maumee

11/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 200 East Broadway

11/20/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., McLaren St. Luke's, 5901 Monclova Rd

12/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 1520 Reynolds Rd.

12/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett

12/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., YMCA Wolf Creek, 2100 S. Holland Sylvania

Oregon

11/19/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hope Community Church, 5650 Starr Ave.

11/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, 2801 Bay Park Drive

12/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Intersection Church, 1640 South Coy Road

Sylvania

12/2/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., ProMedica Flower Hospital, 5200 Harroun Rd

Toledo

11/21/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Joan of Arc, 5950 Heatherdowns Blvd.

11/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Museum of Art, 2444 Monroe St.

12/1/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA West, 2110 Tremainsville Rd.

12/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of St. Andrew United Methodist, 3620 Heatherdowns

12/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Harvey J Steele at The Radisson, 3100 Glendale

12/8/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1545 Eastgate Road

12/9/2020: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mercy St Vincent Medical Center, 2213 Cherry Street

12/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Faith United Lutheran Church, 4543 Douglas Road

Waterville

12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Waterville Community Church, 8217 Dutch Rd.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Curtice

11/25/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Jerusalem Township Fire, 9501 Jerusalem Road

Elmore

12/14/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 19225 W. Witty

Oak Harbor

11/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Market Oak Harbor VFW, 251 W. Main Street

Port Clinton

11/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Port Clinton Elks, 231 Buckeye Blvd.

11/20/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Magruder Hospital, 615 Fulton Street

12/4/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Magruder Hospital, 615 Fulton Street

WOOD COUNTY

Bowling Green

11/19/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Bowling Green State University Student Union, Bowling Green State University Student Union

12/5/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster Street

Grand Rapids

12/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran, 23019 Kellogg Road

Luckey

11/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Luckey American Legion, 335 Park Dr.

North Baltimore

11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Baltimore American Legion, 539 E. South

Perrysburg

11/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites Perrysburg, 27355 Carronade Drive

11/28/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saint Rose Catholic School, 217 E. Front St.

12/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Hull Prairie Intermediate School, 25480 Hull Prairie Rd.

Portage

11/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 301 West Main Street

Rossford

11/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., All Saints Catholic School, 630 Lime City Road

Stony Ridge