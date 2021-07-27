Red Cross offering Cedar Point tickets for blood donations

The American Red Cross said the blood shortage has reached emergency levels.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The American Red Cross is giving away Cedar Point tickets in exchange for blood donations.

Blood and platelet donations are critical, and according to the Red Cross, the blood shortage has reached emergency levels. Teamsters Local 20 is hosting a blood drive Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all who donate will receive a free pass to Cedar Point while supplies last.

The Teamsters building is located at 435 S. Hawley St.

“The Red Cross is our primary source for blood. We have been working closely with them to keep our inventory levels stable so that we can continue to meet all our patients’ needs,” said Kristy Short, ProMedica blood bank manager. “The blood banks around the system are doing a great job managing the shortage and communicating to hospital leaders and providers. Our community is the key to helping end this shortage. We encourage all those who are eligible to donate and help save lives."

All who donate blood from Aug.1-15 will be entered into a drawing to win VIP tickets to Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, and all will receive a free four-month subscription to Apple Music.