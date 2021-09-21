Red Cross looking for volunteers, donations for residents impacted by California wildfires

The Red Cross says it only takes $5 for them to provide a blanket for those who lost their homes to the Dixie Fire and are now living in a shelter.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the Dixie Fire in California continues to grow, it is now less than 70,000 acres from becoming the largest wildfire to burn in California history.

The Dixie Fire is currently the largest single wildfire in the state's history. The August Complex, which was made up of several lightning-sparked fires, is currently the largest fire, burning more than 1 million acres last year.

The good news is, the Dixie Fire is now 90% contained, according to Cal Fire. And if you were wanting to help the residents impacted by the fire, here's more good news - you can! And you don't even have to leave your house.

The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers and donations to provide emergency shelter, food, water, relief supplies, emotional support and health services to those affected.

Donations can help families replace clothes or food, offset transportation costs or support any other immediate need. The Red Cross is now starting to get emergency financial assistance into the hands of residents in need, and just a small donation from you can go a long way.

The Red Cross says it only takes $5 for them to provide a blanket for those who lost their homes to the fire and are now living in a shelter.

"Really, it doesn't take a lot," said Christy Peters, regional communications manager for the Northwest Ohio Red Cross. "Big donations are great, but small donations go a long way in just providing comfort. People don't think about the fact when you're fleeing a disaster, you don't have time to think about grabbing all of those things, so it's nice to have something to make yourself feel normal and comfortable after a disaster."

If you would like to donate, you can do so on the American Red Cross website.