FINDLAY, Ohio — If you waited until the last minute to wrap your Christmas gifts for Christmas Eve, the Red Cross branch in Findlay was there to help.

Since 1989, the North Central Ohio chapter of the Red Cross in Findlay has offered holiday shoppers gift wrapping services from their volunteers.

Tucked inside of a vacant Findlay Mall storefront, these volunteers have been cutting, wrapping, and taping up gifts every weekend in December, and throughout this week leading up to Christmas.

Shoppers taking advantage of the service are asked to pay what they want as a donation to the Red Cross.

This year this group of volunteers say they have wrapped somewhere between 700 and 1,000 gifts, but who's counting?

In it's 30th year, this annual gift wrapping had grown beyond servicing Findlay Mall shoppers, and now has a regional draw.

"So we have people coming in from Carey, people come in from Bowling Green; and they bring in grocery carts full and we wrap. And it's just a fun thing to do," said Cindy Schwab, Red Cross volunteer.

Cindy said the first wrapping supplies they usually begin running out of it gift boxes.

This year, once your Christmas festivities are wrapped up, and your gift boxes are in good condition, feel free to donate them by calling the local Red Cross chapter.

RELATED: The science of gift wrapping explains why sometimes sloppy is better

RELATED: Red Cross urgently in need of donors for the holidays