Recycling broken Christmas lights

A local company is asking people to recycle broken Christmas lights to avoid landfills.

GENOA, Ohio — Christmas is about two weeks away. If you have some lights not shining as bright as they use to or that are broken, a local company is asking you not to chuck them in the trash.

"They contain heavy metals which pollute our water," said Jeff Norden, owner of AIMEcycling. "We want to keep that out of the landfills and do the right thing with the heavy metals."

AIMEcycling partnered with Genoa Bank for the recycling initiative. This is the first year AIMEcycling is campaigning for people to recycle their holiday lights but it's not the first year they have been collecting electronics in hopes not to avoid landfills.

"We recycle about two million pounds of electronics a year," said Norden. "We're trying to do our best to keep it out of the landfill, and now Christmas lights are just another added bonus."

You can drop off your used lights at any Genoa Bank location in Maumee, Millbury, Oregon, Perrysburg, Port Clinton, Sylvania, Downtown Toledo and Genoa. Drop off hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The drop off ends January 14.