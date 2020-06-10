Recycle your papers, electronics safely during BBB Shred Day

Ohio and Michigan residents are invited to participate in the shred day happening on Oct. 10.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Better Business Bureau is inviting all Ohio and Michigan residents in its 24 counties to the BBB Shred Day, happening Oct. 10.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Secor and Central in Toledo, you can bring papers and electronics to have them safely recycled.

Trucks from AccuShred and Allshred will be on site to grind up papers; computers, printers and electronics will be recycled for free as well, with hard drives on the computers safely destroyed so the data can't be harvested.

Flat-screen TVs will also be accepted at a charge because the BBB says they pay to have them recycled. Tube CRTs and TVs will not be accepted because they contain lead and can't be recycled.

The BBB invites anyone with old papers with personal information on them to participate to make sure your information doesn't end up in the wrong hands.

Social distancing guidelines will be practiced at the event.