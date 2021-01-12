Record-breaking number of guns confiscated at airport checkpoints this year, according to TSA

The Transportation Security Administration reports over 4,600 guns were confiscated at checkpoints in the first 10 months of 2021, a majority of which were loaded.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Passengers are bringing a record number of guns to the airport this year.

Jessica Mayle with Transportation Security Administration's Great Lakes region said more than 4,600 firearms were confiscated at checkpoints nationwide in the first 10 months of the year - a majority of which were loaded.

She said an overwhelming number of travelers say they simply forgot the gun was there, even though they're strictly prohibited from being in a carry-on.

"You know, while that is their excuse, that's no excuse," Mayle explained. "Responsible gun owners always know where their guns are and if you're going to be a gun owner, you need to know that you can't bring it in your carry-on."

During the Thanksgiving travel period at Detroit Metro Airport, TSA caught two firearms in carry-on bags. To date this year, there have been 91 firearms confiscated there.

At Toledo Express Airport, no guns were brought through security.

"The number is well above where we were two years ago in Detroit," Mayle said. "It's really just imperative that travelers think smart, pack smart. Take a few extra minutes when you're packing before you leave for the airport so you're not in that situation at the checkpoint."

Mayle explained whenever you bring something prohibited from being in a carry-on, that slows down the line for everyone and, more importantly, you could face serious consequences.

"We contact local law enforcement. There can be criminal charges, you could pay federal civil penalties, so you could pay a fine," she said.

If you must travel with a firearm, it needs to be in checked luggage. The gun must be unloaded, packed alone in a hard-sided locked case and the ammo needs to be packed separately.