WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation says State Route 25 will not undergo reconstruction that would cut the four lanes down to two.

Originally, ODOT said the stretch of road from Cygnet to Portage needed replaced and engineers found traffic on the road low enough to reduce the road to two lanes.

"Doing a traffic analysis, we looked at traffic counts now. We projected 20 years in the future what traffic will look like, we looked at the crashes, seeing where people are going, things like that. Taking all of that into consideration, as well as obviously looking at the cost," Rebecca Dangelo, Spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) explained.

READ MORE: Wood County state route set to go on a 'diet'

Now, ODOT says this will not be the case.

"Safety is important to ODOT. While there are merits to reduce SR 25 to two lanes, there are some safety concerns associated with reducing this route that has historically been four lanes down to two lanes," said Patrick McColley, ODOT District 2 Deputy Director. "After further evaluation, the cost savings were not as great as originally anticipated, because of all these factors our engineers believe that at this time the best decision is to maintain all four lanes."

This is good news for residents and local businesses, who believed the reconstruction was not a good idea.

They expressed concern about traffic backups if I-75 traffic had to be diverted to SR 25 for any reason as well as first responders' abilities to get to the scene of a problem.

ODOT originally planned to have a public meeting if SR 25 underwent major construction. Since there will not be significant change to the road, a meeting will not be held.

The road work was set to begin in 2021.