Reba McEntire coming to Toledo in Jan.

The country superstar will perform at the Huntington Center on Jan. 20.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Reba McEntire is hitting the road again for her "Reba: Live in Concert" tour, and she's making a stop in the Glass City!

The country music superstar will perform at the Huntington Center on Jan. 20 with Hannah Dasher.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. on Reba's website and on Live Nation's website.

Fans can also access a special presale by signing up for Reba’s official email list. The email presale will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12 and run through 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 14.

Reba just released three-part box set REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED on Oct. 8. REVIVED includes some of Reba’s biggest hits as they’ve evolved in her live show, REMIXED puts a whole new spin on some of her most beloved tracks and on REVISITED, Reba works with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to strip things back.