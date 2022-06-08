Realtors volunteer to build playhouses with Habitat for Humanity and help northwest Ohio kids learn life skills

The experience also offered an opportunity for kids to the basics of home ownership.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Realtors from the Northwest Ohio Realtors organization volunteered their time and expertise to build two playhouses for local families Wednesday.

It took six hours for the volunteers to build both playhouses. The experience also offered an opportunity for kids to the basics of home ownership.

“For our members, this is really special, because it’s the first chance to introduce children to homeownership, which is a really good tie to what they do every day,” Northwest Ohio Realtors CEO Megan Foos said.

The Playhouse Project lets volunteers build playhouses for families that otherwise couldn’t afford them.

“We’re out there helping sellers, helping buyers, but at the same time, we’re also helping people that might not be able to do this on their own,” Tony Bassett, president of Northwest Ohio Realtors, said.

If you’d like to sponsor a build or apply for your very own playhouse, visit the Playhouse Project's website for more information.

