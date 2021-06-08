Ready to rock? Nature play space in the works at north Toledo park

Play Naturally North Toledo (PNNT) is a project designed to create a nature play space at Paul William Alexander Park in the Vistula neighborhood.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Parents and grandparents are always saying how kids today should be playing more in the mud, getting them off phones and gaming screens and exploring outside.

There's an effort in north Toledo to create a new park space centered entirely around playing with nature.

Play Naturally North Toledo (PNNT) is a project designed to create a nature play space at Paul William Alexander Park, previously Superior Park, in the Vistula neighborhood.

"Nature's play has the ability to bring out real creativity and imagination and which promotes discovery-oriented learning," Friendly Center executive director Steve North said.

North leads the Friendly Center down the street from the park. He says this is a project two years in the making with five other city groups, including the Department of Parks for the City of Toledo, Bowling Green State University, the Toledo Arts Commission, independent consultant Erin Peterson and the Toledo Zoo.

Zoo curator of education Mitch Magdich says research shows this type of play improves physical and mental health and enhances cause and effect learning.

"Things that float, things that sink. Rocks, sticks. They can dam up the water, they can redirect the water," he said, "so there's learning that occurs during play that I think we kind of lost track of."

The nature play space is designed to provide children with opportunities for unstructured play in a space with common, safe things found in nature. Native plants, logs, boulders, rocks, water and soil create forest and field habitats for children to explore.

More than 80 TPS elementary students from nearby schools drew up what they'd like to see in the park. Over 80 submissions were received and five from each school were chosen.

Magdich says this type of play space is growing in popularity around the world and offers a safe, exploratory place for kids to think creatively; similar to kids being able to play outside before the internet and social media.

"Get them out in nature where they can experience things not like the man-made structure behind us," he said, "they make their own structures, they make their own games, so it's all directed by them."

Organizers hope this can be a blueprint for more parks in the city. They will continue to get input from the neighborhood until the end of the year and they hope to have the play space installed and open by next summer.