The Big LePlowski, other Ohio newly named plows, set to hit the Ohio Turnpike this winter

Ohio Turnpike officials announced the winners of this year's contest to name plows in the fleet of vehicles that keep the road clear of snow each winter.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — When you're cruising a snow-covered Ohio Turnpike this winter and pass one of the Ohio Turnpike's plows, the snow-clearing vehicle is likely to have a name thanks to some clever contest winner.

Turnpike officials announced the winners of the annual plow-naming contest Friday. Winners get a $100 gift card, their winning entry on the name of a plow, and bragging rights every time it snows along the stretch of toll road across northern Ohio.

One plow in each of the Turnpike's eight garages will be named with a winning entry.

This year's winners are:

Ctrl-Salt-Delete

Blizzard Wizard

Plow Chicka Plow Wow

You're Killin' Me Squalls

The Big LePlowski

The Blizzard of Oz

Ohio Thaw Enforcement

Clearopathtra

The contest, which launched in October, coincided with the Ohio Turnpike’s snow and ice safety inspection of snowplow trucks and equipment.

Some of last year's name winners included: Snow Force One, Darth Blader, Plowy McPlowface, Snow More Mr. Ice Guy, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi, O-H Snow U Didn’t, Sir Plows-A-Lot, and Ah, Push It… Push It Real Good!

More on WTOL:

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.