x
Local News

Community reacts to line of duty death of Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker

In less than a year, a second officer with the Toledo Police Department has been killed in the line of duty. Condolences poured in from across Ohio after his death.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the second time in less than a year, a Toledo police officer has been killed in the line of duty.

Officer Brandon Stalker died Monday after both he and a suspect in the arson and vandalism of Rosary Cathedral were shot in a standoff. 

Condolences flooded social media from across the state, honoring Stalker's life and the sacrifice he made.

Credit: Washington Local Schools
Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 18, 2021,

Toledo Police Department


Toledo Fire and Rescue Department

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz


Lucas County Commissioners


Whitmer Baseball

Stalker played baseball for Whitmer and graduated in 2015. He was an assistant baseball coach last year for the Panthers.

Gov. Mike DeWine

Monday night, DeWine ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings in Lucas County and across Columbus.

Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari

Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman

U.S. Rep. Bob Latta

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur