Community reacts to line of duty death of Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the second time in less than a year, a Toledo police officer has been killed in the line of duty.
Officer Brandon Stalker died Monday after both he and a suspect in the arson and vandalism of Rosary Cathedral were shot in a standoff.
Condolences flooded social media from across the state, honoring Stalker's life and the sacrifice he made.
Stalker played baseball for Whitmer and graduated in 2015. He was an assistant baseball coach last year for the Panthers.
Monday night, DeWine ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings in Lucas County and across Columbus.
