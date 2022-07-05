Locals react to assault, robbery near the Maumee River

Three young men beat 51-year-old Kelley Turner and threw him into the Maumee River. Locals say they plan to be vigilant moving forward.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The waterfront walkway tucked right behind the Imagination Station and ProMedica's Headquarters offers a peaceful spot.

But on the Fourth of July the walking trail exploded with activity after Kelley Turner was beaten and thrown into the water by three young men around 8:40 p.m. They also stole his bike.

A woman, who wished to remain anonymous, witnessed the whole incident and dialed 911.

She said she shouted at the men and they ran away. Then she ran to the water's edge. She couldn't see Turner.



"I was hoping they would hurry up and get down here because I know how strong the current can be, and if I wasn't here I'm not sure what would have happened," the woman said.



TPD and some nearby boaters helped Turner out of the water, where he clung to a boat dock. He suffered only minor injuries.

With the suspects still out there, this assault and robbery has left locals, like Mitchell Hass, second-guessing their safety along the water.

"I walk out here almost every day and I've kind of made the joke to my friends that I should be taking pepper spray out here with me or something and I'm always like 'oh nah there really shouldn't be any need for that', but hearing that maybe it's not the worst idea in the world," Hass said.



Hass said he already stays away from the trail at dusk, and now he says he has even more reason. He said if he ever needs to, he intends to go prepared with an additional measure of safety.

"I'm a concealed carry advocate, so that's something that's always in the back of my mind. If I just practice that gives me a little more peace of mind, but that's just speaking for myself I guess," Hass said.

Hass isn't the only one left rethinking the waterfront area. The woman who dialed 911 said the entire ordeal has left her shaken, and now feels violence could happen in any location.