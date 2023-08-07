26-year-old Rashad Trice is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, kidnapped her daughter, Wynter Cole-Smith, and murdered her.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of kidnapping and murdering 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith in July appeared in court Monday, where he pleaded not guilty.

Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, is facing two counts: Kidnapping resulting in death, which has a minimum sentence of life in prison, and kidnapping of a minor, which has a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Trice is alleged to have sexually assaulted and stabbed Wynter's mother, his former girlfriend. He is also accused of then kidnapping her daughter Wynter and stealing her mother's car. The Attorney General's Office said he is alleged to then have murdered Wynter and resisted arrest before ultimately being arrested in St. Clair Shores. Wynter's body was discovered in a Detroit alley after a three-day search involving agencies from across the state.

Trice was originally charged on July 7 and indicted on July 26. He was arraigned Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Ray Kent.

"Today’s hearing marks yet another step ahead in the judicial process, and my office is fully prepared to make our case against Mr. Trice at a fair trial,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My thoughts continue to be with the family as we seek a measure of justice following the heartbreaking loss of Wynter Cole-Smith.”

Trice was originally facing a slew of charges, but Attorney General Dana Nessel, Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy agreed to consolidate the many charges.

The Attorney General's Office said that by consolidating the charges they hope to "minimize the traumatizing effect that multiple trials and obligations to testify would necessitate on surviving victims, witnesses, and all loved ones of Cole-Smith and her mother."

