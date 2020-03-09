It doesn't get sweeter than this Krispy Kreme bridal photoshoot!

x
Brianna Howell of North Carolina says she's a Krispy Kreme "fanatic" and it was her dream to have her bridal portraits done at the donut shop.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It doesn't get any sweeter than a bridal shoot with donuts! 

Brianna Howell, of Randolph County, loves Krispy Kreme so much, she had her bridal portraits taken at a store in Winston-Salem. 

"I have always wanted my pictures done at Krispy Kreme! I am obsessed with doughnuts," Howell said. 

Photographer Stephanie Small loved the idea. 

"So, [Brianna] actually came to me and told me her childhood dream was to take her bridal pictures at Krispy Kreme, and so I ran with it. I said, 'Let’s do it,'" Small said. 

Howell got married on Saturday, Aug. 29, and you guessed it - there were Krispy Kreme donuts at the wedding. 

