It doesn't get sweeter than this Krispy Kreme bridal photoshoot!

Brianna Howell of North Carolina says she's a Krispy Kreme "fanatic" and it was her dream to have her bridal portraits done at the donut shop.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It doesn't get any sweeter than a bridal shoot with donuts!

Brianna Howell, of Randolph County, loves Krispy Kreme so much, she had her bridal portraits taken at a store in Winston-Salem.

"I have always wanted my pictures done at Krispy Kreme! I am obsessed with doughnuts," Howell said.

Photographer Stephanie Small loved the idea.

"So, [Brianna] actually came to me and told me her childhood dream was to take her bridal pictures at Krispy Kreme, and so I ran with it. I said, 'Let’s do it,'" Small said.

Howell got married on Saturday, Aug. 29, and you guessed it - there were Krispy Kreme donuts at the wedding.