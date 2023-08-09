'Your gobble will echo in the hearts of Twinsburg for generations to come,' read an obituary posted on Facebook.

TWINSBURG, Ohio — The people of Twinsburg are morning the loss of their beloved bird.

Police confirmed Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey, who made local headlines for his antics in and around the city, has died. The circumstances surrounding the fabulous fowl's passing have not been confirmed.

Ralph first began appearing in May, when residents would notice him meandering about the streets coming face-to-face with traffic or patrolling the parking lot of the Chase Bank on Darrow Road. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources became aware of the situation, and attempted to apprehend Ralph to potentially relocate him to a safer area.

However, Ralph always evaded capture, and members of the community quickly rallied around him as a de facto mascot (aside from the Twinsburg Tigers, of course). He received his own Facebook page, fundraisers were held in his honor, and he was even featured on 3News' "Front Row" as sports anchor and Twinsburg citizen Nick Camino recounted his own run-ins with the wild turkey.

An obituary posted to the Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey Facebook page Wednesday remembered him for "his audacious waltzes down state routes" and "a heart brimming with spirit and charm." For the town, his story is "an enduring spirit, reminding us all of the unexpected beauty that can emerge when we embrace the unconventional."

"Alas, all legends have their sunset. Ralph's journey on Gobble Gobble Lane has come to a close," the post read. "But in his wake, he leaves a town forever changed—a community united in laughter, joy, and the shared tales of a turkey who dared to live on his terms."

Faithful Pet Cremation Services respectfully took care of Ralph's remains and placed them in a special memory box, and also produced an imprint of his foot. Funeral arrangements remain pending.

"Rest easy, Ralph. Your gobble will echo in the hearts of Twinsburg for generations to come."