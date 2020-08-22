Rally to support USPS workers scheduled for Saturday

It's supposed to be a peaceful rally outside the post office on Erie Street in Downtown Toledo Saturday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — "Where is my mail?"

From birthday cards to vital medications to bills that are due, it's a question a lot of Americans, including those here in Toledo, are asking.

"Let people know what we hear and we work with our postal workers because they are family, they are neighbors," Tina Butts with The Movement said.

The Movement is part of a group promoting a rally showing support for the US postal service on Sunday at 10 a.m.

They are all planning to meet at the mail distribution center off Erie in Downtown Toledo.

Also in attendance will be County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

"So, it's two-fold, demanding the restoration of services, stop the cuts, fund the post office, and let's give a shoutout to the men and women who really do the work here," Gerken said.

Both Butts and Gerken said people will hear directly from some local postal workers and what they're experiencing at the rally.

"The commissioner's office we've gotten calls saying it's taken five days for a letter to get from Toledo to Maumee which we think is unacceptable, everyone knows that," Gerken said.

Butts said you can expect a socially distanced and masked up rally sending a message to officials running the postal service.

It will specifically highlight concerns about delays for mail-in ballots and the elderly not getting their medication on time.