TOLEDO, Ohio — Tempers ran high Thursday night as President Donald Trump supporters and protesters made their views known during the presidential rally in Toledo.

But from it all, there was a photo that emerged as a sign there can be some peace to a rally.

The image is of Black lives Matter activist Julian Mack, which shows him interacting with a president supporter.

"One gentleman in particular kinda stood out because he had a French accent, right. I haven't come across anybody with a French accent that's a Trump supporter right. And he told me he was from Quebec, Canada and he talked about his displeasure with the National healthcare system in Canada. And I began to tell him about my displeasure with the healthcare system here in America," said Mack.

According to Mack, the man asked him about his hat, and from there they talked about their differences and what they would like to see change.

Once the photo was posted, people begin to chime in.

One Facebook post read, "Both allowed to stand up for what they believe in and be civil."

Another one said, "Powerful photo in more ways than one. Why can't we all be like these two and talk about our differences?"

In the end, Mack says they didn't see eye to eye but it's a conversation others should be open to.

"Because of the tension and the political turmoil, that's happening domestically and aboard, the hearts and minds of so many people have become harden. And sometimes it helps to soften the heart. Because that is when we can truly bond with one another and have productive conversations that can really help move the paragon forward," said Mack.

We tried to identify the other man in the photo but we were unable to find him.

And while we await future rallies to happen in Toledo, Mack says the dialogue is one of many he's hoping to have.

"I just hope that all of this energy that's been surrounding Toledo. And building up until yesterday, doesn't go away. But it gets channeled into something productive that can help transform our community and beyond," added Mack.

RELATED: Trump: At stake in 2020 are the values of America | WATCH full rally here

RELATED: Daughter of Lucas Co. Commissioner, 2 others arrested in connection to Trump rally