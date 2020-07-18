Organizers to host rally to show support to local law enforcement in wake of fallen Ofc. Anthony Dia

Sunday afternoon a rally will be held at the the corner of Navarre and Coy Road to support fallen Officer Anthony Dia's family and our local police departments.

OREGON, Ohio — Next Sunday afternoon a rally will be held at the the corner of Navarre and Coy Road to support fallen officer Anthony Dia's family and our local police departments.

"Anthony Dia, his family and the Oregon Police Department and Toledo Police Department Rossford, Sylvania everyone in our community we're covering with us," added Tyler George the organizer of the rally.

George took it upon himself to host this rally and hopes it'll highlight the good in police work during this controversial time.

"Highlighting the good people in policing instead of just highlighting the bad and bring to light that there are good officers out there such as Officer Diaa that was willing to lay their life down at any given moment for people that they don't even know," added George.

Next week George hopes it will be a peaceful rally where people can come out grab a bite to eat, participate in fundraisers and to show support.

"A food truck that's coming off the rails food Trolley will be there a couple other food trucks were talking to we got raffles going on 50-50 raffles and a small price raffles we have larger price is coming in to just donations those raffles will go to benefit OPPA, FOP, Anthony Dias' family, " said George.