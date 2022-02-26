Demonstrators hold rally outside Ohio Statehouse in support of Ukraine

An estimated crowd of more than 100 people gathered in support of Ukraine Saturday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A crowd of more than 100 people gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday to show their support with Ukraine, as Russia continues its invasion of the country.

The demonstrators in Columbus held flags, signs and screamed for the war to end in Ukraine.

Some who attended are from Ukraine and said they were still in disbelieve Russia attacked.

Marina Stetsenko is from the east central part of Ukraine and attended the rally

She said her mother and father are still there and have to hide in the basement to stay safe. She stressed the need for military equipment in Ukraine.

To aid Ukraine's ability to hold out, the U.S. pledged an additional $350 million in military assistance to Ukraine on Saturday, including anti-tank weapons, body armor and small arms.

" You do not have to be Ukrainian to express your support of Ukrainians and condemnation of war," the Ukrainian Cultural Association of Ohio posted on Facebook Friday.

A woman of Russian descent at the rally in Columbus said she knows the right place to be is side by side with the people of Ukraine praying the war ends peacefully.