TOLEDO, Ohio — Another round of homework lessons will be passed out on Monday, April 6, for Toledo Public Schools. These packets now are not as individualized as before.

According to Kevin Dalton, President at the Toledo Federation of Teachers (TFT), the first blizzard bags that got sent out were created by the teachers for their students.

The second and future packets are more generalized for grade levels.

He said because of that, the TFT had a few teachers from each grade come in and review the work to ensure it still falls within the content standards.

Since this a unique situation, they are pushing for a different grading system during this time.

"The Toledo Federation of Teachers has been advocating from a federal level, a state level and local level that grades from fourth quarter are literally pass/fail grades because there's really no way to replace authentic instruction in education by doing it remotely this way. Given all the barriers and obstacles that may be out there," said President of the Toledo Federation of Teachers, Kevin Dalton.

Dalton has asked teachers within TFT to do what they can with what they have, in order to continue some normalcy for students.

Another focus is working to figure out how determine the promotion or retention of students and graduation for high school seniors while factoring in fourth quarter grades.

Leaders at Toledo Public Schools have said the packets are for a grade, just not yet whether it's pass or fail.

