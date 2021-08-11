Raising Cane's in Sandusky to open on Sept. 14

The location at 5306 Milan Road will feature one of Raising Cane's first double drive-thru and double kitchens.

Fans of Raising Cane's chicken fingers in Sandusky won't have to wait much longer for its new location to open. On Wednesday, the popular chicken finger chain announced that it will be opening its new Sandusky restaurant, located at 5306 Milan Road, on Tuesday, September 14.

According to a release, the upcoming Sandusky restaurant will mark one of the chain's first locations to feature both a double drive-thru and double kitchen, "allowing the popular Chicken Finger chain to serve more Ohio Caniacs, faster."

“We could not be more excited to open the doors to our awesome location in Sandusky,” Dustin Shearer, Vice President of Company Restaurants, said in a statement. “Ohioans all over the state have been clear about one thing: they love Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. This new high-volume Restaurant will allow us to hire 200 Crewmembers in the Sandusky community and serve even more enthusiastic Caniacs! We’re thrilled to be able to finally share our ONE LOVE with Sandusky locals and those that visit, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Upon opening, the restaurant's operating hours will be as follows: Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.