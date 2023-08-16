Rainbow bridge installed at pet memorial garden in Findlay

The bridge is part of new grief recovery classes at the Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Losing a pet can cause lasting sorrow, which is why a group in Hancock County is offering grief recovery services in a special way.

For years, Natalie Reffitt, the operations manager of the Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County, saw the grief of losing a pet firsthand as people would donate items they no longer needed. So, she wanted to help people as they grieve.

"For people to move through their painful memories, and just hold onto their nice, peaceful ones and just help them heal," Reffitt said.

Reffitt got in touch with Findlay-based SKY Landscaping and Handyman Services, who installed a rainbow bridge inside of the humane society's memorial garden.

It will be available to people who take part in new grief counseling services that will begin at the humane society in the fall.

The counseling and bridge were funded with a local grant through the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.

"This is a great way to make a small difference, but also provide some training that's going to have multiple years of impact," said Cassie Turner, the FHCCF community engagement officer.

And after taking the grief course, participants will be able to leave behind a keepsake of their furry friend on the bridge as a lasting memorial.