Dozens gather to discuss rail safety at Oregon, OH town hall

Gov. Mike Dewine signed a $13.5 billion railway transportation budget on Friday. On Saturday, dozens gathered at a town hall to further discuss the bill.

OREGON, Ohio — Governor Mike Dewine signed House Bill 23 on Friday. In addition to putting new safety measures in place following the high profile train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, the bill is being promoted as the largest jobs bill in the state's history.

House Bill 23 would help ensure there is at least a 2-person crew on each train that goes through the state.

It also requires detectors on trains every 10 to 15 miles to measure the temperatures of the wheel bearings.

Overheated wheel bearings were cited by the National Transportation Safety Board as a major cause of the East Palestine derailment.

It's a historic bill for the state, but some say there's more to be done. On Saturday afternoon, a panel of state and railway leaders met to discuss ways forward.

Many citizens in the community and railway workers were in the audience at the town hall. They were there ask questions of the panelists at the Oregon Branch Library.

Esterly who is also the Board Chairman of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen said he was proud of the turnout and said it was a time to celebrate for the state and potentially the future of the nation.

"We're the first and only state to have anything on the books talking about it," he said. "So our hope is that other states across the nation will pick up the baton and run with it and eventually that's addressed at the federal level."

The event also comes as the bipartisan Reducing Accidents in Locomotives (RAIL) Act, was introduced in the Senate and the House last month.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur is one of the sponsors of that bill.

"The difference is the Senate bill is better on rail safety then the house bill," said Kaptur. "But as the bill moves forward it provides additional assistance for rail improvements and rail safety across the country starting here in Ohio."

One of the ideas brought up by the panelists was forming local task forces in northwest Ohio.

Former Toledo mayor, Hicks-Hudson, said she hopes the work Ohio's legislature is doing will create an impetus to begin conversations at the federal level.

"We can make sure that we are addressing these issues so that the state of Ohio is ready to deal with hopefully not another future incident like this," said Hicks-Hudson.