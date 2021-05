The project is expected to last through the end of the workday on Friday.

OREGON, Ohio — If you regularly use York Street in Oregon, you’ll want to pay attention to this traffic alert.

Starting on Monday May 3, York Street will be closed at the railroad crossing between Otter Creek Rd. and Collins Park Ave.

The project is expected to last through the end of the workday on Friday.

Norfolk Southern Railway will be performing repairs to the crossing.