The local grocery store is opting for biodegradable bags in place of the standard plastic ones used for years.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A local grocer decided to replace plastic bags with something more eco-friendy.

Sautter's Market in both Sylvania and Waterville are no longer using the typical plastic grocery bags. Instead, the business has opted to use fully compostable, biodegradable bags.

"Plastic bags have been doing damage to the world. All over. They’re found on the oceans and everywhere. You can’t avoid them," explains manager Peter Laberdee. "We don’t want to be those people that are furthering the harm. We want to take the first step forward contributing to a better, safer, healthier environment for everyone."

Laberdee says he believes Sautter's is one of the early adopters to do away with plastic bags in northwest Ohio, saying he foresees other places jumping in further down the line.

