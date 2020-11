Four businesses were damaged in Friday night's fire, according to the sheriff's office.

COLUMBUS GROVE, Ohio — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire in Columbus Grove that left four businesses damaged Friday night.

Police say they received a call about a structure fire at the 100 block of N. High Street in Columbus Grove around 10 p.m.

The businesses that were damaged include Pizza 101, The Rowdy Rooster, The Bloom Boutique and Hefner's Printing.

The fire is still under investigation.

Multiple fire departments assisted on the scene.