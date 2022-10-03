Putnam County indoor storybook walk keeps kids engaged with reading through winter months

Following the success of the indoor version, organizers at the Putnam County District Library hope to eventually install a permanent, outdoor storybook walk as well.

OTTAWA, Ohio — Storybook walks are a new trend in northwest Ohio, helping kids get excited about reading in an interactive way.

The village of Ottawa hasn't installed a permanent story walk yet, but leaders have found a way to still provide the activity to the community.

Thursday morning at the Putnam County District Library, Mrs. Brinkman's Kindergarten class from Ottawa Elementary made a visit to the children's section.

Instead of listening to a story, students took part in it, as they went through an indoor story walk.

This month's story on display is "A Color of His Own" by Leo Lionni.

"The librarians provided them with little stencil cutouts so they could make connections; and I like to see the kids up and moving, because that definitely helps a lot with the learning process," Tricia Brinkman said.

The library system does not have a permanent outdoor story walk, but has offered temporary ones in the past.

During this winter season, organizers decided to offer a monthly indoor walk, and it's been very popular.

"I talk with a lot of librarians from all over the state, and they've all had pretty much some sort of story walk," Putnam County Library Youth Services Supervisor Valerie Laukhuf said. "We're going to get a story walk; yeah, I think it's here to stay."

With the success of the current indoor version, Laukhuf said the Putnam County Library has every intention of eventually installing a permanent, outdoor story walk in the near future.

"We're hoping. We are hoping and trying to find the resources to make it happen. Where we might put it...we haven't decided that yet," she said.

When the district is able to install a permanent outdoor storybook walk, organizers said they intend to continue the indoor version as well.